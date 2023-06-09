Carrie Underwood’s Next Date Night Is Long Overdue on ‘Take Me Out’

Date night can’t come soon enough for Carrie Underwood on her latest single “Take Me Out,” set to appear on the deluxe edition of Denim & Rhinestones when it arrives Sept. 22. She isn’t even particularly picky about where the night takes her. A fancy restaurant or a dingy dive bar would do the trick.

“Take me out on the town/Flirt with me in the dark/Make my heart skip a beat/Like only you can do to me/Stealin’ kisses in some old dive bar,” she sings, later adding: “I wanna fall for you/All over again/Our worries drownin’ and sinkin’ likе a stone/Out in those city lights/Baby, we just might/Find what we’ve been missin’ and then bring it back home.”

“Take Me Out” marks Underwood’s second release of the year, following “Out of That Truck,” which she shared in March. Denim & Rhinestones (Deluxe Edition) will expand the tracklisting for an album that has already taken the country star on an extensive North American tour and will shape the setlist for her forthcoming Las Vegas residency concerts.

“When we started making the album, [producer David Garcia] did say, “What do you want?” I said, “I want to have fun.” That was where I was at in my world,” Underwood told Rolling Stone last year. “I wanted to have a good time and sing songs that made me happy and have a blast when I’m onstage. We’ve done so much in the past, with my dramatic phases and different feels of what life is like. I wanted [this album] to be lighter and happier.”

Underwood will open three shows for Guns N’ Roses on the rock band’s summer tour, including an August stop in Nashville.