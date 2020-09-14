 Carrie Underwood's 'Sunday Night Football' Opening: Watch - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next RS Country Music Picks: Week of September 14th
Country Flag
Home Music Country Music

Carrie Underwood Swaggers Through New ‘Sunday Night Football’ Opening

Country singer’s “Waiting All Day for Sunday Night” marks her eighth year with ‘SNF’

By
Joseph Hudak

Senior Editor, Rolling Stone Country

Joseph Hudak's Most Recent Stories

View All

Carrie Underwood kicked off her eighth season with NBC’s Sunday Night Football this weekend, swaggering her way through the theme song “Waiting All Day for Sunday Night,” a reworking of Joan Jett’s “I Hate Myself for Loving You.”

Underwood’s flashy and splashy opening aims to suggest some semblance of normalcy in the world of sports. The country singer towers over city skylines, while images of the featured game’s teams breeze by, in this case the Los Angeles Rams and the Dallas Cowboys. (The Rams beat the Cowboys 20-17.)

With the Covid-19 pandemic ongoing and the U.S. continuing to reckon with its history of racial inequality, this isn’t a typical NFL season: fans are absent from the majority of stadiums, teams are participating in on-field displays of unity, and some teams, like the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, are choosing to stay in the locker room during the playing of the national anthem.

ESPN’s Monday Night Football returns Monday with two games (Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New York Giants; Tennessee Titans vs. Denver Broncos) and its own new theme song. The late Little Richard’s “Rip It Up,” performed with the band Butcher Brown, replaces Hank Williams Jr.’s long-running “All My Rowdy Friends Are Coming Over Tonight.”

In This Article: Carrie Underwood, NFL

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1343: Beatles Breakup 50th Anniversary
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.