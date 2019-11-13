Watch Carrie Underwood Sing for Unsuspecting Shoppers on ‘Kimmel’

Carrie Underwood mounted a sneak musical attack on a few shoppers in downtown Nashville, narrating their movements in song from the back room of a Nashville boot store. The segment was filmed for a new edition of “Undercover Sing” on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Underwood, who will co-host the 53rd CMA Awards with Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton on Wednesday night, serenaded shoppers while watching security-camera footage of the retail floor. While her hit “Before He Cheats” played, she directed her singing at specific groups of shoppers, catching them completely off guard. “Right now, one lady has purple hair, she’s the punk rock one, gonna get some boots now,” she sang, with the group of women casting nervous glances around when Underwood mentions their home state of Virginia.

One shopper was asked to dance for his shoes, a request he granted with enthusiasm. A pair of shoppers high-fived for free boots, with one of them uttering “Oh shit” when Underwood walked into the store. Another inquired about boots made of ostrich and Underwood sang a Wikipedia entry back to him: “Ostrich is the world’s largest bird, that can run 43 miles per hour. Did you know that chickens and ostriches are the closest modern relatives to tyrannosaurus rex?”

Underwood will bring that vocal talent and her comedic chops to the CMA Awards in Nashville this evening, where she is the only woman nominated for Entertainer of the Year. In addition to co-hosting the show, Underwood will perform as part of an all-star opening number that includes the Highwomen, Tanya Tucker, and Sara Evans.