Carrie Underwood Celebrates With ‘Pink Champagne’ on ‘Fallon’

Song appears on the country singer’s new album Denim & Rhinestones

Carrie Underwood stopped by The Tonight Show to perform her rollicking single, “Pink Champagne.” Appearing with her live band, the singer gave the tune a chic vibe complete with a backdrop of the titular beverage.

“Pink Champagne” appears on Underwood’s new album, Denim & Rhinestones, out now. The project is the follow-up to her Grammy-winning 2021 religious collection My Savior.

To support the new music, Underwood will embark on an extensive headlining tour throughout this fall and winter. The “Denim & Rhinestones Tour” officially gets underway Oct. 15 in Greenville, South Carolina. With 43 dates currently scheduled, the trek will take noted hard rock fan Underwood to arenas in virtually every corner of the United States: from Minneapolis to New Orleans, Miami Boston, and Los Angeles to Seattle.

After a fall 2022 run through November, Underwood will pause during December and then crank back up in early 2023 with February and March dates. “Down Home” singer Jimmie Allen will join Underwood as a guest on all dates.

