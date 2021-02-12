Carrie Underwood Previews New Hymns Album With ‘Softly and Tenderly’

Carrie Underwood has released her rendition of the late 19th-century Christian hymn “Softly and Tenderly.” It’s the first release off her upcoming album of religious songs My Savior, a companion piece of sorts to last year’s holiday album, My Gift.

Underwood’s rendition is a simple piano reading, with her voice imploring those “who are weary” to come home to Jesus. The country star performed “Softly and Tenderly” back in 2017 during the CMA Awards’ “In Memoriam” segment honoring those who died that year.

Along with a lyric video for “Softly and Tenderly,” Underwood also announced the track list for My Savior, including “The Old Rugged Cross,” “Amazing Grace,” and “How Great Thou Art,” which Underwood famously performed during a 2011 ACM TV special and earned a standing ovation by her peers.

My Savior also features guest appearances by CeCe Winans on “Great Is Thy Faithfulness” and NeedToBreathe singer Bear Rinehart on “Nothing But the Blood of Jesus.”

Co-produced by Underwood with David Garcia, My Savior arrives March 26th — the Friday before the start of Holy Week in the Christian calendar.

My Savior track list:

1. “Jesus Loves Me” (instrumental)

2. “Nothing But the Blood of Jesus”

3. “Blessed Assurance”

4. “Just As I Am”

5. “Victory In Jesus”

6. “Great Is Thy Faithfulness” (featuring CeCe Winans)

7. “O How I Love Jesus”

8. “How Great Thou Art”

9. “Because He Lives”

10. “The Old Rugged Cross”

11. “I Surrender All”

12. “Softly And Tenderly”

13. “Amazing Grace”