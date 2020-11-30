Carrie Underwood Sings Holiday Classics in ‘My Gift’ Trailer

Carrie Underwood brings holiday classics and originals to the stage in the new trailer for My Gift, her Christmas special set to premiere December 3rd on HBO Max.

In the My Gift trailer, Underwood is accompanied by an orchestra as she sings standards like “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” and “O Holy Night” alongside the original compositions “Let There Be Peace” and “Favorite Time of Year.” Additionally, John Legend makes an appearance in the special to perform their duet “Hallelujah.”

“For Christmas, it was always about just us being together,” Underwood says in the clip, “so more than anything I wanted to make this album full of so much love and so much heart, and we wanted to bring it to life in a visual way.”

The television event coincides with Underwood’s album My Gift, a collection of Christmas songs that was released in September. In addition to the songs featured in the trailer, Underwood also recorded versions of “O Come, All Ye Faithful,” “Away in a Manger,” and “The Little Drummer Boy,” which features her son Isaiah Fisher.

My Gift is the second televised holiday event to bear Underwood’s name. In 2009, she hosted Carrie Underwood: An All-Star Holiday Special with guests including Christina Applegate, Dolly Parton, and Brad Paisley, though the music skewed more toward her radio hits than holiday tunes.