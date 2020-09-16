 2020 ACMs: Carrie Underwood Performs Medley of Classic Women Artists - Rolling Stone
See Carrie Underwood Perform Dolly Parton, Loretta Lynn Medley at 2020 ACM Awards

Entertainer of the Year nominee also pays tribute to Patsy Cline, Barbara Mandrell, Reba McEntire, Martina McBride in stunning performance

Carrie Underwood, ACM Awards

Carrie Underwood delivered a show-stopping medley of songs by iconic women in country music at the ACMs.

CBS

Carrie Underwood performed a medley of hits by iconic women artists in country music at the 2020 Academy of Country Music Awards, including Patsy Cline, Loretta Lynn, Barbara Mandrell, Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire, and Martina McBride.

The Entertainer of the Year nominee took the stage at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry House and began with Cline’s classic hit “Crazy,” before transitioning into another well-known Sixties tune, Loretta Lynn’s “You Ain’t Woman Enough (To Take My Man).” The pair of songs, along with a rendition of Barbara Mandrell’s “I Was Country When Country Wasn’t Cool,” paid tribute to the original women superstars of the Opry and their trailblazing achievements.

Underwood then showcased more of her vocal talent with a theatrical performance of “Why’d You Come in Here” by Dolly Parton, before seamlessly transitioning into a pitch-perfect Reba McEntire impression for “The Night the Lights Went Out in Georgia.” The medley closed out with Underwood’s stunning performance of Martina McBride’s “Broken Wing,” with a show-stopping final note.

Along with Entertainer of the Year, Underwood is also nominated for the 2020 Female Vocalist of the Year. She recently kicked off her eighth year in a row as the vocalist for the NFL’s Sunday Night Football theme.

In This Article: Academy of Country Music Awards, Carrie Underwood

