See Carrie Underwood’s Colorful ‘Love Wins’ Video

Carrie Underwood hosts a vibrant, colorful party for unity in the new “Love Wins” video. The hopeful song is the latest single from Underwood’s upcoming album Cry Pretty, which will be released Friday, September 14th.

“Love Wins” aims to be a balm in divisive times, with Underwood reaching across the aisles to remind people of the strength in numbers. “We’ll never fall if we walk hand in hand / Put a world that seems broken together again,” she sings at one point. The video, directed by Shane Drake, contrasts drab shots of a Walking Dead-like post-apocalyptic landscape against the vibrant hues of Underwood and her performance, which turns into a Color Run-style powdered paint party as the song reaches one of its soaring choruses.

Cry Pretty, which Underwood co-produced with David Garcia, is Underwood’s first album since leaving longtime label home Sony Music Nashville to sign with Universal Music Nashville. She released the vulnerable title track as the album’s lead single in April, and it recently peaked at Number Nine on Billboard‘s Country Airplay chart. In May 2019, she’ll return to the road on her headlining Cry Pretty Tour.