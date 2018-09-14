See Carrie Underwood Sing Uplifting ‘Love Wins’ on ‘Fallon’

Carrie Underwood got ample screen time on Thursday’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she sat for an interview before capping off the show with a performance of “Love Wins” from her newly released album Cry Pretty.

Rather than in Fallon’s studio, Underwood’s performance took place on an outdoor stage in Central Park, with members of the crowd waving pink glow sticks for atmospheric effect. “Love Wins,” the second single from Cry Pretty, is a quintessential Underwood belter, and she gave an urgent performance for the song’s television debut.

Earlier in the episode, Underwood chatted about the impending arrival of her second child with Mike Fisher and also teamed up with other guests Henry Golding (Crazy Rich Asians) and Blake Lively for a round of “Name That Song” with the New York Philharmonic Orchestra. Though Underwood and Golding didn’t come away with the win, she was savvy enough to pick out Britney Spears’ “Toxic,” Justin Timberlake’s “Cry Me a River” and Rick Astley’s “Never Gonna Give You Up.”

Cry Pretty, Underwood’s sixth studio album and first since signing with Capitol Nashville, is out today. In May 2019, Underwood will embark on the headlining Cry Pretty Tour, supported by guests Maddie & Tae and Runaway June.



