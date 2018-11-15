Carrie Underwood Sings Soaring ‘Love Wins’ at CMA Awards

Carrie Underwood offered up a message of unity and positivity at the 2018 CMA Awards, where she gave a moving performance of her current single “Love Wins.”

Dressed in flowing blue, Underwood sang in front of a massive video screen that projected a dazzling array of colors and eye-popping designs. In typical fashion, Underwood delivered a polished, impressive vocal performance, extending one big note ahead of the final chorus. To drive home the song’s message, she was joined by the diverse members of a choir who harmonized with her in the final moments of the song, making heart signs with their hands as they received a standing ovation.

“Love Wins,” which Underwood wrote with David Garcia and Brett James, appears on Underwood’s 2018 album Cry Pretty. Released in September, Cry Pretty is Underwood’s sixth full-length album and first where she served as a producer, working alongside collaborator Garcia. “It was all about taking more ownership over what I was doing in my artistry. It was kind of a leap of faith,” Underwood recently told Vulture about the decision to produce her own work.

Underwood, who co-hosted the CMAs with Brad Paisley for an 11th time, will launch her headlining Cry Pretty Tour next May, featuring guests Maddie & Tae and Runaway June.