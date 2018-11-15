Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1321: November 2, 2018
Read Next See Luke Bryan Open 2018 CMA Awards With Ashley McBryde, Luke Combs Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Country Flag
Home Music Music Country

Carrie Underwood Sings Soaring ‘Love Wins’ at CMA Awards

Female Vocalist of the Year nominee joined by diverse choir for latest single from ‘Cry Pretty’

By

Reporter

Jon Freeman's Most Recent Stories

View All
Carrie Underwood 2018 CMA Awards

Carrie Underwood performed her single "Love Wins" at the 2018 CMA Awards.

Stephen Lovekin/REX/Shutterstock

Carrie Underwood offered up a message of unity and positivity at the 2018 CMA Awards, where she gave a moving performance of her current single “Love Wins.”

Dressed in flowing blue, Underwood sang in front of a massive video screen that projected a dazzling array of colors and eye-popping designs. In typical fashion, Underwood delivered a polished, impressive vocal performance, extending one big note ahead of the final chorus. To drive home the song’s message, she was joined by the diverse members of a choir who harmonized with her in the final moments of the song, making heart signs with their hands as they received a standing ovation.

“Love Wins,” which Underwood wrote with David Garcia and Brett James, appears on Underwood’s 2018 album Cry Pretty. Released in September, Cry Pretty is Underwood’s sixth full-length album and first where she served as a producer, working alongside collaborator Garcia. “It was all about taking more ownership over what I was doing in my artistry. It was kind of a leap of faith,” Underwood recently told Vulture about the decision to produce her own work.

Underwood, who co-hosted the CMAs with Brad Paisley for an 11th time, will launch her headlining Cry Pretty Tour next May, featuring guests Maddie & Tae and Runaway June.

In This Article: Carrie Underwood, CMA Awards

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1321: November 2, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad