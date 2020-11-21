Carrie Underwood Unwraps Video for John Legend Christmas Duet ‘Hallelujah’

Carrie Underwood has shared the new video for the John Legend duet “Hallelujah,” from her first-ever Christmas album My Gift.

In the video, the two singers perform the duet from within the cozy confines of an abandoned mansions while snow falls outside.

“Now more than ever we need to focus on what Christmas is about and rely more on our family,” Underwood previously said of My Gift in a statement. “Even though it has been a tough year, sometimes I feel like the greatest realizations can come in the worst times.”

Legend, who co-wrote “Hallelujah” with Toby Gad, will also make an appearance on Underwood’s My Gift: A Christmas Special From Carrie Underwood, premiering December 3rd on HBO Max. Tom Hanks’ Playtone will produce the special.

“The journey of writing and recording this album started last year when I finished my tour and we could have never anticipated the circumstances we would be in this year,” Underwood said in a release. “Creating this album has been good for my heart, and I’m thrilled to get to share it with the world and to bring it to life with Playtone and HBO Max.”

My Gift, a mix of traditional and original Christmas songs, arrived September 25th.