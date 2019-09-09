See Carrie Underwood, Joan Jett’s ‘Sunday Night Football’ Opening

For her seventh season of performing the Sunday Night Football theme song “Waiting All Day for Sunday Night,” Carrie Underwood brought along some rock star firepower: Joan Jett, on whose 1988 hit “I Hate Myself for Loving You” the SNF theme is based.

Shot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the home of the Atlanta Falcons, the clip — tailored for the SNF season opener of the Pittsburgh Steelers at the New England Patriots — captures Underwood and Jett on a brightly lit stage, with the country singer belting out lyrics about “the Steelers and the champs in a nasty showdown” and the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer cutting a quick solo.

The Sunday Night Football intro isn’t the first time that Underwood and Jett have performed together. In June, the leader of the Blackhearts was Underwood’s surprise guest at CMA Fest in Nashville, joining her onstage to sing a medley of “I Hate Myself for Loving You,” “Bad Reputation,” “Crimson and Clover,” and “I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll.”

Joan Jett and the Blackbearts and Carrie Underwood both continue their tours this week with shows in California. Jett plays with Heart at the Hollywood Bowl on Monday, while Underwood hits San Diego on Tuesday.

As for the Sunday Night Football opening game between Pittsburgh and New England: the defending Super Bowl champion Patriots leveled the Steelers during a lopsided 33-3 win.