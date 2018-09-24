See Carrie Underwood, Jimmy Fallon’s Spontaneous ‘Islands in the Stream’ Duet

Even when things aren’t too pretty, Carrie Underwood is still pretty damn good — as in the new video where she and Jimmy Fallon run through a rather uneven, but altogether fun, rendition of “Islands in the Stream” during a recent taping of The Tonight Show.

Recorded in Central Park for an episode that aired earlier this month, the video shows the pair taking on Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers’ Grammy-winning duet — which turns 35 this year — with the help of the Roots. They don’t sound particularly well rehearsed (the video description refers to it as “impromptu live karaoke”), with Underwood even pausing through a mid-song key change to check with the band on where she should come in.

For all that, Underwood’s singing is on point, belting out the next few bars so impressively that Fallon takes off his jacket to mime fanning the flames. Not that this was unfamiliar territory for The Tonight Show host: Last year, he and Miley Cyrus even dressed up in character to sing “Islands in the Stream” for an in-studio episode.

The video’s release coincides with a history-making weekend for Underwood, who became the first female country artist to score four Number One albums on the Billboard 200 as her new LP, Cry Pretty, debuted in the top slot. Cry Pretty also marked the best week of sales for any country album in three years.

Underwood will embark on her Cry Pretty Tour in May 2019.