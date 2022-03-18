Carrie Underwood Exacts Mental Revenge in New Song ‘Ghost Story’

Carrie Underwood is a presence whose memory torments an ex-lover in the new song “Ghost Story,” the country star’s first solo release since her 2021 religious album My Savior. Underwood’s previous secular album Cry Pretty was released in 2018.

Written by frequent Underwood collaborator David Garcia with Josh Kear and Hillary Lindsey, “Ghost Story” situates the singer in the aftermath of a breakup. She’s out living her best life, but still exacting her revenge for being wronged. “You’ll be sitting home drinkin’ bout me/when I’m out with my friends at the bar,” she sings at one point.

With its slowed-down, waltzing rhythm, the song has a considerably more eerie atmosphere than the aggressive rock tones of Underwood’s classic revenge tale “Before He Cheats,” which seems to be the point. “I’ll be haunting you, you’ll be wanting me,” she promises, a punishment that stands to last longer than a busted headlight.

“Ghost Story” arrives with Underwood amid her Las Vegas residency Reflection, which began in December. The next run of shows at Resorts World Theatre gets underway March 23. Underwood, who recently shared the ACM Single of the Year honor with Jason Aldean for “If I Didn’t Love You,” will also headline Stagecoach Festival in Indio, California, on April 30.