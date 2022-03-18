 Carrie Underwood Releases New Song 'Ghost Story' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next New King Crimson Doc 'In the Court of the Crimson King': 8 Things We Learned
Country Flag
Home Music Country Music

Carrie Underwood Exacts Mental Revenge in New Song ‘Ghost Story’

Story song is Underwood’s first solo release since the religious album ‘My Savior’

By
Jon Freeman

Editor, Rolling Stone Country

Jon Freeman's Most Recent Stories

View All

Carrie Underwood is a presence whose memory torments an ex-lover in the new song “Ghost Story,” the country star’s first solo release since her 2021 religious album My Savior. Underwood’s previous secular album Cry Pretty was released in 2018.

Written by frequent Underwood collaborator David Garcia with Josh Kear and Hillary Lindsey, “Ghost Story” situates the singer in the aftermath of a breakup. She’s out living her best life, but still exacting her revenge for being wronged. “You’ll be sitting home drinkin’ bout me/when I’m out with my friends at the bar,” she sings at one point.

With its slowed-down, waltzing rhythm, the song has a considerably more eerie atmosphere than the aggressive rock tones of Underwood’s classic revenge tale “Before He Cheats,” which seems to be the point. “I’ll be haunting you, you’ll be wanting me,” she promises, a punishment that stands to last longer than a busted headlight.

“Ghost Story” arrives with Underwood amid her Las Vegas residency Reflection, which began in December. The next run of shows at Resorts World Theatre gets underway March 23. Underwood, who recently shared the ACM Single of the Year honor with Jason Aldean for “If I Didn’t Love You,” will also headline Stagecoach Festival in Indio, California, on April 30.

In This Article: Carrie Underwood

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1362: Jack Harlow Is a Heartthrob and a Budding Superstar. He Wants a Lot More
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.