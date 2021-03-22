Carrie Underwood Announces ‘My Savior’ Easter Sunday Concert

Carrie Underwood will perform classic hymns from her new album My Savior in a livestreamed concert on Easter Sunday. My Savior: Live From the Ryman airs from Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium at 11:00 am ET on April 4th, streaming for free on Underwood’s Facebook.

My Savior will be released Friday, March 26th, and includes Underwood’s renditions of Christian hymns including “Just As I Am,” “Victory in Jesus,” and “Amazing Grace.” Gospel great Cece Winans, who sings with Underwood on the album, will appear during the Easter livestream to perform “Great Is Thy Faithfulness.” Singer-songwriter Bear Rinehart, who leads the band NeedtoBreathe, will also join Underwood to sing “Nothing But the Blood of Jesus.”

The video of My Savior: Live From the Ryman will remain on Facebook exclusively for two days. Donations benefiting the organization Save the Children will be accepted during the event and for 48 hours afterward.

“This is an album I have always wanted to record and I’m thrilled to be able to bring these uplifting, inspirational songs to life in this special way,” Underwood says of My Savior, a companion album of sorts to her 2020 holiday collection My Gift. “It means so much to be able to bring this event to people in their homes on a day that holds so much meaning for us spiritually and to be able to raise much needed funds and awareness for the incredible work of Save the Children as we celebrate the importance of family.”