Carrie Underwood Details New Album ‘Cry Pretty’

Carrie Underwood will release her sixth studio album Cry Pretty on September 14th. On Monday, she shared the new release’s complete track listing and songwriting credits.

Underwood wrote nine of the tracks on Cry Pretty, including the powerful title cut, which she penned with Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna and Liz Rose. Lindsey, who wrote Underwood’s “Jesus, Take the Wheel,” also gets credit for a couple of the new songs Underwood didn’t have a hand in writing, including “End Up With You” and “The Song That We Used To Make Love To.” For the first time in her career, Underwood served as a co-producer on Cry Pretty, working with fellow producer and songwriter David Garcia. The album also includes “The Champion,” Underwood’s Super Bowl duet with Ludacris, as a bonus track.

Earlier in August, Underwood announced dates for her Cry Pretty Tour, a 55-city North American trek featuring support from Maddie & Tae and Runaway June. The same day, Underwood also revealed that she and her husband, former NHL pro Mike Fisher, are expecting a second child.

Can’t wait to share these songs with you on September 14th!!! #CryPretty 😭 pic.twitter.com/tOgkYacPTS — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) August 20, 2018

Cry Pretty track listing and credits: