Carrie Underwood Details New Album ‘Cry Pretty’

Carrie Underwood will release her sixth studio album Cry Pretty on September 14th. On Monday, she shared the new release’s complete track listing and songwriting credits.
Underwood wrote nine of the tracks on Cry Pretty, including the powerful title cut, which she penned with Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna and Liz Rose. Lindsey, who wrote Underwood’s “Jesus, Take the Wheel,” also gets credit for a couple of the new songs Underwood didn’t have a hand in writing, including “End Up With You” and “The Song That We Used To Make Love To.” For the first time in her career, Underwood served as a co-producer on Cry Pretty, working with fellow producer and songwriter David Garcia. The album also includes “The Champion,” Underwood’s Super Bowl duet with Ludacris, as a bonus track.
Earlier in August, Underwood announced dates for her Cry Pretty Tour, a 55-city North American trek featuring support from Maddie & Tae and Runaway June. The same day, Underwood also revealed that she and her husband, former NHL pro Mike Fisher, are expecting a second child.
Can’t wait to share these songs with you on September 14th!!! #CryPretty 😭 pic.twitter.com/tOgkYacPTS
Cry Pretty track listing and credits:
- “Cry Pretty” (Carrie Underwood, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, Liz Rose)
- “Ghosts on the Stereo” (Hillary Lindsey, Tom Douglas, Andrew Dorff)
- “Low” (Carrie Underwood, David Garcia, Hillary Lindsey)
- “Backsliding” (Carrie Underwood, David Garcia, Hillary Lindsey)
- “Southbound” (Carrie Underwood, David Garcia, Josh Miller)
- “That Song That We Used To Make Love To” (Hillary Lindsey, Jason Evigan)
- “Drinking Alone” (Carrie Underwood, David Garcia, Brett James)
- “The Bullet” (Marc Beeson, Andy Albert, Allen Shamblin)
- “Spinning Bottles” (Carrie Underwood, David Garcia, Hillary Lindsey)
- “Love Wins” (Carrie Underwood, David Garcia, Brett James)
- “End Up With You” (Hillary Lindsey, Brett McLaughlin, Will Weatherly)
- “Kingdom” (Carrie Underwood, Chris DeStefano, Dave Barnes)
- “The Champion” (Carrie Underwood, Brett James, Chris DeStefano, Ludacris) [Bonus Track]
