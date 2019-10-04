Carrie Underwood Sings ‘Low,’ Talks Women in Country on ‘Colbert’

Carrie Underwood made her debut appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Thursday night, both performing and visiting with the host.

For her performance, Underwood chose the deep cut “Low” off her latest album Cry Pretty. Written by Underwood with Hillary Lindsey and David Garcia, the slow-burning song gave the Oklahoma native the opportunity to show off her unmatched voice, which rose to a crescendo in tandem with the band by song’s end.

Underwood also chatted with Colbert for an interview segment, in which she recalled auditioning for American Idol and duetting with Dolly Parton, and previewed her upcoming gig as host of the CMA Awards. This year’s show is based around the theme of women in country music.

“I feel like women are the backbone of country music. Some of the greatest country artists of all time: Dolly, Reba, Loretta. They don’t even need last names,” Underwood said. “They taught me how to sing, how to act, how to dress, how to be onstage, and they taught me that anything was possible.”

Following her introduction by Colbert, Underwood walked out to the Late Show band’s rendition of her first hit “Jesus, Take the Wheel,” long strings of sparkles trailing off her dress. “It’s like you’ve been attacked by a very glamorous jellyfish,” quipped Colbert.

Underwood is currently on her Cry Pretty 360 Tour and will play Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia this weekend.