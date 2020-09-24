Carrie Underwood Announces Christmas Special for HBO Max

Carrie Underwood will feature in a new holiday special that will stream exclusively on HBO Max later in 2020. The program will follow the September 25th release of Underwood’s first Christmas album, My Gift.

In the program, the newly crowned ACM Entertainer of the Year appears with an orchestra and choir to sing holiday standards both traditional and contemporary, along with original material from My Gift. The special is produced by Gary Goetzman and Tom Hanks for Playtone, in conjunction with Underwood and her manager Ann Edelblute.

“The journey of writing and recording this album started last year when I finished my tour and we could have never anticipated the circumstances we would be in this year,” Underwood said in a release. “Creating this album has been good for my heart, and I’m thrilled to get to share it with the world and to bring it to life with Playtone and HBO Max.”

The new album, which follows Underwood’s 2018 release Cry Pretty, will also be available in vinyl form on October 30th. Included are her renditions of “O Come All Ye Faithful,” “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” and “O Holy Night.” Underwood’s son Isiah Fisher makes a guest appearance on her update of “Little Drummer Boy,” and John Legend appears on “Hallelujah.”