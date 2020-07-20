Carrie Underwood Readies Christmas Album ‘My Gift’

In a decidedly non-traditional year, superstar Carrie Underwood has joined countless fellow country artists to keep one musical tradition going. With six studio LPs to her credit and a string of sold-out tours, Underwood will releases her first Christmas album this fall. Titled My Gift, the Yuletide collection arrives September 25th.

A combination of traditional holiday favorites and original tunes, My Gift finds the seven-time Grammy recipient backed by an orchestra led by arranger, composer, and conductor David Campbell, who has recorded with artists from Linda Ronstadt to Beyoncé. Greg Wells produces and arranges the album.

In a just-released trailer accompanying the news, Underwood explains that she and Wells have been learning how to adapt to remote recording via Zoom. The video includes footage in the studio of a string section — all in masks — recording their part. Underwood is also shown in the vocal booth with her 5-year-old son Isaiah.

“Now more than ever we need to focus on what Christmas is about and rely more on our family,” Underwood says in a statement. “Even though it has been a tough year, sometimes I feel like the greatest realizations can come in the worst times.”

My Gift will also be released on vinyl on October 30th.