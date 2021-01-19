Carrie Underwood to Sing Christian Hymns on New Album ‘My Savior’

There’s been a thread of Christian spirituality running through Carrie Underwood’s work since the beginning, whether explicitly, as in “Jesus, Take the Wheel,” or more ambiguously, in “See You Again.” In March, Underwood will devote an entire album to her faith as she sings her favorite Christian hymns on My Savior, arriving March 26th.

The album follows Underwood’s 2020 Christmas record, My Gift, which focused largely on religious material instead of secular holiday favorites. The new project reunites her with Cry Pretty producer David Garcia and serves as a companion release to My Gift.

“This album is one I have always wanted to make. This is legacy stuff to me,” Underwood says in a trailer for My Savior. “The songs on this album are literally songs that I’ve heard since birth. These songs are like a warm hug, familiar and sweet.”

No track list has been provided for My Savior, though a harmonica does pick out the melody to “Jesus Loves Me” in Underwood’s trailer. And even with their familiarity, Underwood says it was an extra challenge to sing those songs without a chorus of voices around her.

“One thing I noticed with making the Christmas album and this album is, ‘You have been singing these songs your whole life, but have you ever sang them by yourself?’” she says. “I quickly realized that this is going to be tougher than I thought it was going to be.”