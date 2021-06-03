Carrie Underwood Will Send You a Cameo Greeting for Charity

For $1,000, Carrie Underwood will wish you a happy birthday. The country music superstar is one of a number of country singers appearing on the video service Cameo for the month of June, part of a charitable partnership with the Academy of Country Music’s philanthropic organization, ACM Lifting Lives.

Among the more than 25 country stars participating, Underwood commands top dollar at a cool grand. Trace Adkins is behind her at $400, followed by singer and This Is Us actress Chrissy Metz at $350. Josh Turner will speak to you in his baritone for $250.

Other personalities include Deana Carter, Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard, Jordan Davis, Maddie & Tae, Kassi Ashton, and Caylee Hammack. At $40, “After a Few” singer Travis Denning is a steal — his “Travis Denning and Friends” YouTube videos are so funny that he might want to consider charging for them.

“Cameo Goes Country” runs through June 30th and benefits ACM Lifting Lives’ Covid-19 Response Fund and music therapy programs. Since its inception in April 2020, the fund has distributed more than $3.5 million to help people working in country music who have been affected financially by the pandemic.

Fans can request personalized messages and also purchase virtual meet-and-greet tickets with the participating talent, who are donating all of their proceeds to the Covid-19 Response Fund. See the full list of names and prices here.