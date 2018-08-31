Carrie Underwood Calls Out ‘Politics and Prejudice’ in New Song ‘Love Wins’

Carrie Underwood has released a new song off her upcoming sixth studio album Cry Pretty. “Love Wins” is the country vocalist’s apparent commentary on the sense of divisiveness consuming the United States.

“Politics and prejudice, how the hell’d it ever come to this / when everybody’s gotta pick a side / it don’t matter if you’re wrong or right,” go the lyrics, written by Underwood with Brett James and the album’s producer David Garcia.

“I do think that we as humans are inherently good and we need to remember that. Because we’re different, that doesn’t make somebody else bad, it just makes us different,” Underwood recently told country radio. “We wanted that song to be hopeful and to maybe make somebody stop and think about that.”

“Love Wins” is one of two songs on Cry Pretty that nod to political issues — “The Bullet” is a commentary on gun violence. “Love Wins,” especially in its title, also underscores Underwood’s support of gay marriage. In 2012, the singer told the British newspaper The Independent, “As a married person myself, I don’t know what it’s like to be told I can’t marry somebody I love, and want to marry. I can’t imagine how that must feel. I definitely think we should all have the right to love, and love publicly, the people that we want to love.”

Underwood will release Cry Pretty on September 14th and launch a tour in support of the album in May 2019.