Watch Lizzo Confess Feelings in Black-and-White Video for 'Cuz I Love You'
Hear Caroline Spence’s Delicate New Song ‘Sit Here and Love Me’

Spence envisions supportive partnership as a balm for depression in latest from ‘Mint Condition’

Caroline Spence

Caroline Spence will release her Rounder Records debut 'Mint Condition' on May 3rd.

Angelina Castillo/Courtesy of Rounder Records

Caroline Spence offers her vision of supportive partnership acting as a balm in difficult times with her new song “Sit Here and Love Me.” The track appears on Spence’s upcoming Mint Condition album.

Over gentle acoustic guitar that’s later joined by some echoing, sustained piano chords, Spence sings from the perspective of someone grappling with depression and the reassurances they make to a partner. “I don’t need you to solve any problem at all,” she sings, “I just need you to sit here and love me.”

“I’m dating someone with an incredibly sunny disposition, and as a person who deals with depression and anxiety, I’ve had to explain all that to him while knowing he might never fully understand it,” Spence tells Rolling Stone Country. “That song is my way of saying, ‘Don’t worry, it’s okay—you don’t have to try and fix anything for me. Just be exactly how you are.’”

Spence will release Mint Condition, her Rounder Records debut, on May 3rd. She previously released the title track, which includes guest vocals from Emmylou Harris, as well as the touring life ode “Long Haul.” Her next show takes place March 8th at City Winery in Chicago, a bill she shares with Ron Pope.

