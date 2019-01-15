Caroline Spence Details New Album ‘Mint Condition’

Two years on from the release of her acclaimed LP Spades & Roses, Caroline Spence is prepping the release of her third album Mint Condition, which will feature guest appearances by Emmylou Harris and Ashley Ray.

The Nashville singer-songwriter has received several comparisons to Americana leading lights like Patty Griffin and Emmylou Harris, and this time around the latter makes an appearance on the title track of Mint Condition, which closes the album. Mint Condition, which was produced by Dan Knobler (Lake Street Dive) and mixed by Grammy winner Gary Paczosa (Sarah Jarosz, Gillian Welch), features Ashley Ray on “Song About a City.” The 11-song album also marks Spence’s first release with Rounder Records.

Mint Condition is set for release on May 3rd. Spence plays the 30A Songwriter’s Festival in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, on January 18th and 19th, before embarking on a short tour of the United Kingdom.

Caroline Spence – Mint Condition track listing: