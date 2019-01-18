Hear Caroline Spence Sing With Emmylou Harris on New ‘Mint Condition’

“My favorite things are tired and worn,” sings Caroline Spence on “Mint Condition,” the closing track from her forthcoming LP of the same name. Written about her hopes for a relationship in the rear view, when the photo albums are torn and the jewelry’s rusting but love lingers on, it’s a graceful, vibrantly detailed slow burn that features Emmylou Harris on the chorus. The guest appearance by the Country Music Hall of Fame member is the realization of a lifelong dream for the Nashville-based Spence.

“Mint Condition” was released today alongside the road-weary Southern rocker “Long Haul,” that follows in the tradition of Spence’s “Hotel Amarillo,” from 2017’s Spades & Roses. Both tracks cement her status as one of the most astute chroniclers of a musician’s touring life. “Town after town and it’s all the same,” she sings to a steady, highway-bound beat. “They say expecting something different is the definition of insane.”

Mint Condition, produced by Dan Knobler at his Goosehead Place studio in Nashville, is Spence’s first LP for Rounder Records and will be released on May 3, 2019. Spence will appear next at the 30A Songwriter’s Festival, taking place this weekend in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida.