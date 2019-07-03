Hear Caroline Jones’ All-Star ‘Gulf Coast Girl’ With Jimmy Buffett, Kenny Chesney

Singer Caroline Jones, who was on the road earlier this year as part of Kenny Chesney’s Songs for the Saints Tour, enlists a slew of special guests, including Chesney, for the just-released single “Gulf Coast Girl.” The supergroup of backing artists, dubbed the Pelicanaires, also includes Lukas Nelson, Jimmy Buffett, with whom Jones has also toured, and Buffett’s co-writer on the breezy summer tune, Mac McAnally.

A name-checking travelogue of some of her favorite places, including key tourist destinations such as Destin, Florida, and Gulf Shores, Alabama, “Gulf Coast Girl” finds Jones warmly extolling the virtues of the area’s easygoing vibe with a vocal that’s as sunny and inviting as the locations mentioned.

“Gulf Coast Girl” is accompanied by an idyllic video directed by Stan Kellam and edited by Tyler Lord. The clip follows Jones visiting locales throughout the region, traveling from Mobile to Apalachicola, Pensacola, St. Petersburg, Tampa, Biloxi, Galveston and New Orleans, where the bubbly and barefoot singer not only strums acoustic guitar but swims, drives, sails and strolls the beaches while singing, “I’m a Gulf Coast girl/I’ve got a little mermaid in me.”

“My introduction to Caroline was at a benefit concert we were doing a few years back in Tallahassee after Hurricane Irma wreaked havoc on Florida,” says Buffett. “I had heard really good things about her from friends, but was taken aback when I watched her open the show. Mac McAnally and I were interested in working with her and wanted to come up with a ‘feel good’ song that would do the same on beaches and lakes thousands of miles away from the beach I grew up on.”

Jones is currently on the road with Zac Brown Band, marking her third consecutive summer run with the group. On July 4th, she’ll join Lady Antebellum for the Marne Independence Day Celebration in Fort Stewart, Georgia.