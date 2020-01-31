 Carly Pearce's 'You Kissed Me First': Hear New Song - Rolling Stone
Carly Pearce Recalls a Romantic Encounter in ‘You Kissed Me First’

“I Hope You’re Happy Now” singer’s self-titled second album will be released February 14th

Just two weeks away from the release of her self-titled second album, Carly Pearce reveals another cut from the forthcoming LP, with the bright, flirtatious “You Kissed Me First.” Recalling a couple’s first encounter in a bar, she wants her romantic partner to know that whatever transpires next is on him since he made the crucial move. Rather than love-struck, the kiss leaves her with a feeling as fizzy as the glass of pink champagne she’s drinking.

“You asked me to dance, asked my name, then you paid the bar band to play one more slow song before last call,” Pearce sings. “Then you leaned in, so ain’t my fault, if I wake up in your t-shirt, just remember you kissed me first.”

Unveiling the new tune via Twitter, Pearce recalls, “I remember when I got a text from Hillary Lindsey with a song she wrote with me in mind. When I heard it, I knew she had written a moment in my story.” Married to fellow country artist Michael Ray last October, Pearce writes, “I say @Michaelraymusic kissed me first, but only the wine will ever know.”

With its release just months after her marriage to Ray, it’s fitting that the new album’s tracks are described as “13 evolutions of love.” The forthcoming Carly Pearce album includes the previously issued “I Hope You’re Happy Now,” the singer’s duet with Lee Brice, “Call Me,” and “Heart’s Going Out of Its Mind.” Carly Pearce will be released on Valentine’s Day via Big Machine Records.

