Carly Pearce, Russell Dickerson Team for 2019 Way Back Tour

Among the numerous country artists who have announced headlining 2019 tours, Carly Pearce and Russell Dickerson will join together for the co-headlining Way Back Tour, set to begin in January.

The Way Back Tour gets underway January 24th in Cleveland, Ohio and runs for 11 dates in total, including stops at the famed Cain’s Ballroom in Tulsa, Oklahoma and Joe’s on Weed in Chicago. Tickets for all dates go on sale Friday, November 9th. The tour is a full-circle moment of sorts for Pearce and Dickerson, who knew one another from Nashville songwriting circles well before their careers began to take off in the last two years.

“To see the evolution of our careers that have mirrored in so many ways is a dream come true,” said Pearce in a release. “Sometimes slow and steady wins the race, and I couldn’t be more proud of how far we’ve come.”

Pearce recently released her new single “Closer to You,” having scored her first Number One in 2017 with “Every Little Thing.” She’s spent much of 2018 supporting major tours including Thomas Rhett, Luke Bryan and Blake Shelton and is also scheduled to perform during the 2018 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Dickerson, meanwhile, rode a wave of streaming support to Number One on country radio with his breakout 2017 single “Yours,” then repeated the success with 2018’s “Blue Tacoma.” His full-length debut Yours was released in October 2017.

Carly Pearce and Russell Dickerson’s Way Back Tour dates:

January 24 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

January 25 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

January 26 – Fort Wayne, IN @ The Clyde Theatre

January 31 – Lexington, KY @ Manchester Music Hall

February 2 – Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues

February 21 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Texas Club

February 22 – Nacogdoches, TX @ Banita Creek Hall

February 23 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

February 28 – Champaign, IL @ The City Center

March 1 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live

March 2 – Chicago, IL @ Joe’s on Weed