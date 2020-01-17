Carly Pearce Extols the Thrill of Love in New Song ‘Heart’s Going Out of Its Mind’

Carly Pearce has offered another preview of her upcoming album, releasing the song “Heart’s Going Out of Its Mind” on Friday.

An uptempo tune about the thrill of falling in love, “Heart’s Going Out of Its Mind” was co-written by Pearce with Joe Ginsberg and Laura Veltz. “Boy whatever you’re sellin’ I’m buyin’ it/I’m losin’ it a little but I’m likin’ it,” sings Pearce in the chorus, delivering the lines in a tumble that mirrors the whirlwind of this relationship.

In a separate video, Pearce talks about how she wrote the song after her second date with now-husband Michael Ray, and came to a writing session feeling like she was out of her mind for losing any sense of restraint with him.

“I tried to keep it hush-hush, but when I got in the room that day I just started gushing and told them,” she says. “I wanted to write that, like, ‘I have no idea how I’m saying this to you, but I know I’m gonna marry this person.’ And they’re like, ‘Whoa.’ “

Pearce’s self-titled second album will be released on February 14th and includes an appearance by Ray on “Finish Your Sentences,” as well as the hit duet “I Hope You’re Happy Now,” featuring Lee Brice.