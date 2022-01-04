 Carly Pearce Gives Glittering Performance of 'Diamondback' on 'Fallon' - Rolling Stone
Watch Carly Pearce’s Glittering Performance of ‘Diamondback’ on ‘Fallon’

The song is off last year’s 29: Written in Stone

Carly Pearce stopped by The Tonight Show to perform her song “Diamondback” and took the title literally, appearing with a rhinestone-studded dress and microphone. The country singer took the late night show stage alongside her band for a rousing rendition of the tune.

“Diamondback” comes off Pearce’s expanded full-length version of her 2021 EP 29, which arrived in September. The release, dubbed 29: Written in Stone, also includes an ode to Kentucky and country music “Dear Miss Loretta,” featuring Patty Loveless.

29: Written in Stone includes the seven original tracks from 29, which originally dropped last February, including “Next Girl” and “Messy,” along with eight new ones. The project documented a long period of self-reflection and struggle while Pearce was mourning some heavy personal losses.

“Once I started writing, I thought I’d gotten it all out of my system,” Pearce said in a statement. “But the songs just kept on coming, and I realized to truly understand how you come out the other side, not just a quick snapshot, this full project needed to happen. Now people can see how you thrive and shine even in the lowest moments.”

When the EP first arrived last year, Pearce told Rolling Stone she wanted her songs to connect to everyone. “I wanted to take you on the journey I went on as I was living these songs and writing them,” Pearce said. “Even though it’s my story, these are everybody’s stories of struggle.”

In This Article: Carly Pearce, Jimmy Fallon, The Tonight Show

