Carly Pearce Will Explain How ‘Country Music Made Me Do It’ in New Song and Tour

Carly Pearce, the singer-songwriter whose hits “We Don’t Fight Anymore” and “Never Wanted to Be That Girl” show a reflective mindset supported by her emotive vocals, is going to spill all later this week. Or at least that’s what the title of her upcoming single and tour suggests: “Country Music Made Me Do It.”

Pearce will reveal the song (and we can only hope a bullet-pointed presentation with footnotes and photos explaining everything that country music has compelled her to do over the past 33 years) on Friday. According to a press release, "Country Music Made Me Do It" is "an upbeat, cheeky love letter to the genre" that "chronicles Pearce's long standing relationship to country music and the impact it has had on her life." In the fall, she'll kick off a 10-date tour with Adam Doleac and Hannah Ellis on select dates. Tickets go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

The news arrives shortly after the RIAA certified “Never Wanted to Be That Girl,” her duet with Ashley McBryde, platinum. The song previously won Best Country Duo/Group Performance at the Grammys, marking the first time two women won together in that category. It also arrives a few months after the release of “We Don’t Fight Anymore,” her duet with Chris Stapleton. “This song embodies a place that I think, if we are honest with ourselves, we’ve all felt at some point in a relationship,” she said when it came out. “The distance that feels heartbreaking, yet you’re also indifferent.”

The Country Music Made Me Do It Tour Dates:

Oct. 5 – New York, NY @ The Town Hall^

Oct. 6 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues^

Oct. 7 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Filmore^

Oct. 12 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee*

Oct. 13 – St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre*

Oct. 14 – Norman, OK @ Riverwind Casino

Oct. 20 – Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues^

Oct. 21 – Augusta, GA @ Miller Theater^

Oct. 27 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern^

Nov. 1 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre^

Nov. 2 – Santa Rosa, CA @ Luther Burbank Center^

Nov. 18 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore ^

^ Adam Doleac

* Hannah Ellis