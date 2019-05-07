Watch Carly Pearce Sing Sensual ‘Closer to You’ on ‘Today’

Carly Pearce pulled double duty on NBC’s Today on Tuesday, performing her current single “Closer to You” and announcing the nominees for the 2019 CMT Music Awards. The song is the Kentucky native’s first release from an upcoming second album for Big Machine.

Pearce brings her polished singing and confident stage presence to Today, underscoring the desire and longing in her lines about reducing the distance between two people. She didn’t have a hand in writing the tune — that honor goes to Hillary Lindsey, Gordie Sampson and Troy Verges — but she instantly related because she had started dating fellow country performer Michael Ray, to whom she is now engaged.

“This is my version of a love song,” Pearce told Rolling Stone last November. “I am in a long distance relationship and I can’t get enough of this person. That for me, lyrically, is what attracted me to this song.”

Pearce, who won CMT’s Breakthrough Video of the Year in 2018 for “Every Little Thing,” also revealed nominees for the 2019 CMT Music Awards, led by Maren Morris, Brothers Osborne, Zac Brown Band and Miranda Lambert.

This summer, Pearce is on the road supporting Jason Aldean’s Ride All Night Tour, which stops in Evansville, Indiana; Grand Rapids, Michigan; and Toledo, Ohio later this week.