Carly Pearce and Chris Stapleton Depict Distant Lovers in ‘We Don’t Fight Anymore’

Carly Pearce gets an assist from Chris Stapleton in her devastating new ballad “We Don’t Fight Anymore.” The track marks the Grand Ole Opry member’s first new music since the release of her third album, 2021’s 29: Written in Stone.

“We Don’t Fight Anymore” is paced slowly and laden with sadness, with instruments that seem deliberately restrained, on the edge of some kind of explosion. It’s fitting that the song, which Pearce co-wrote with Shane McAnally and Pete Good, centers on a relationship where communication and passion seem to have left the premises. “I don’t even look in your eyes because the truth is I don’t even care if you’re lyin’,” Pearce sings at one point.

Stapleton joins in on the choruses and the bridge, adding his soulful voice underneath Pearce’s like the other half of a conversation between two people who’ve drifted very far from each other. “We don’t cuss and we don’t care enough to even hate,” they sing in the chorus.

“This song embodies a place that I think, if we are honest with ourselves, we’ve all felt at some point in a relationship,” Pearce said in a statement. “The distance that feels heartbreaking, yet you’re also indifferent.”

In a first for Pearce, she also co-produced “We Don’t Fight Anymore.” No other information is available on what kind of project will follow 29: Written in Stone. Earlier in 2023, she reprised the album as a live recording from a show at Nashville’s Marathon Music Works, with guests including Ashley McBryde, Lee Brice, and the Isaacs.