Carly Pearce Drops New Patty Loveless Duet ‘Dear Miss Loretta,’ Expands ’29’ EP

Carly Pearce is issuing an expanded full-length version of her EP 29, which came out in February. The performer’s 29: Written in Stone will be released September 17th and includes the ode to Kentucky and country music “Dear Miss Loretta,” featuring the great Patty Loveless.

“Dear Miss Loretta” takes the form of a stone-country waltz, heavy on low-end twang and fiddle, and delivered as a note of gratitude to one of Kentucky’s greatest musical exports. “I ain’t a coal miner’s daughter, but my grandmother was/Must be whiskey in the water, must be bourbon in the blood,” Pearce sings, with Loveless providing harmonies. It’s also a thrill to hear fellow Kentuckian Loveless, one of the Nineties’ most enduring talents, take a solo verse on the song Pearce wrote with Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally.

29: Written in Stone includes the seven original tracks from 29, including “Next Girl” and “Messy,” along with eight new ones. The project documented a long period of self-reflection and struggle while Pearce was mourning some heavy personal losses.

“Once I started writing, I thought I’d gotten it all out of my system,” Pearce says in a release. “But the songs just kept on coming, and I realized to truly understand how you come out the other side, not just a quick snapshot, this full project needed to happen. Now people can see how you thrive and shine even in the lowest moments.”

“Dear Miss Loretta” drops the same day that Pearce will become the newest member of the Grand Ole Opry on the program’s Tuesday-night broadcast.

29: Written in Stone track list: