Canaan Smith Gives Thumbs Up to Partying in New Song ‘Beer Drinkin’ Weather’

Canaan Smith savors the feeling of a summertime throwdown in his easygoing new song “Beer Drinkin’ Weather,” released on Thursday. The track is the “Love You Like That” singer’s first release under an agreement with Round Here Records, a new label launched by Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley.

Co-written by Smith with Hubbard, Kelley, and Corey Crowder, “Beer Drinkin’ Weather” is reminiscent of party-mode FGL — who co-produced it with Smith — and Morgan Wallen’s breakout hit “Up Down” with its maxed-out guitar leads and massive drums. More than one particular party, the tune seems to be about being in the right frame of mind to let a new suds-sipping event develop organically, no matter the location, time of day, or stability of barometric pressure. “24/7, every day all year, it’s beer drinkin’ weather ’round here,” he sings.

“Beer Drinkin’ Weather” is Smith’s first release since 2017, when he issued the singles “Like You That Way” and “This Night Back.” Those tracks followed in the wake of his major label debut Bronco (Mercury Nashville), which featured the chart-topping hit “Love You Like That.” A songwriter with Hubbard and Kelley’s Tree Vibez publishing company, Smith is also the first artist to be signed to Round Here Records.

Smith is currently on tour opening dates of Florida Georgia Line’s Can’t Say I Ain’t Country Tour, which visits Syracuse, New York, today and Scranton, Pennsylvania, on Friday, August 16th.