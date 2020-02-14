 Cam's 'Till There's Nothing Left': See 'Seth Meyers' Performance - Rolling Stone
Country Music

Cam Sings Romantic New Song ‘Till There’s Nothing Left’ on ‘Seth Meyers’

Track will appear on singer’s upcoming second album

By
Jon Freeman

Editor, Rolling Stone Country

Jon Freeman

View All

On the same day she released her new song “Till There’s Nothing Left,” Cam took the tune to late-night television as the guest on Thursday’s episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers.

Written by Cam with Hillary Lindsey, Tyler Johnson, and Jeff Bhasker, “Till There’s Nothing Left” is about loving someone fully, with all the intense emotions that entails. On the Late Night stage, Cam — dressed in a shimmering jacket and pants — leads her band through the slow-burning nod to the romantic sweep of Eighties synth pop, while a layer of fog curls around her feet and adds to the atmosphere. But the song never gets in too much of a hurry, keeping its tempo low and slow without ever breaking into a gallop.

“If you go too fast, you lose the swag,” Cam told Rolling Stone. “It has this sexual, hip swag to it. In in my mind, it has this [Chris Isaak, ‘Wicked Game’] moment. It feels like it’s supposed to pull at you.”

“Till There’s Nothing Left” is the lead single from Cam’s upcoming second album, the follow-up to the “Burning House” singer’s 2015 debut Untamed.

