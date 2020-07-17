Cam Previews New Album ‘The Otherside’ with Effervescent Track ‘Classic’

After a five-year gap between albums, Cam has announced the October 30th release of her second record, The Otherside. Developed over a three-year period with collaborators Tyler Johnson and Jeff Bhasker, the album was written in Nashville, Los Angeles, and New York, and follows 2015’s Untamed, which featured the Grammy, CMA and ACM-nominated single “Burning House.” Ahead of the LP, the California-born singer-songwriter also unveils her new song “Classic.”

Co-written and produced with Jack Antonoff (co-producer and songwriter on the Chicks’ just-released Gaslighter), the tune is a high-energy ode to timeless romance and lasting friendships, seasoned with nostalgic references to a bygone era, from Johnny and June and Bette Davis, to big yellow taxis and “your best friend’s mixtape.” Garnished with Cam’s irresistible charisma, “Classic” serves up the aural equivalent of a sunny summer cocktail.

“Jack and I caught something in the air that day and ran with it,” says Cam in a statement. “The track is so much fun. Jangling guitars, claps, it feels like when a group of familiar people get back together over the holidays, clanking around after dinner with too much wine, and amidst the chatter and laughter and closeness they are really telling each other, deep down, just how much they love each other.”

“Classic” follows the release of recent tracks “Till There’s Nothing Left” and “Redwood Tree.” The Otherside will be released via Triple Tigers/RCA Records.