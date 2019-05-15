See Cam’s Acoustic Take on Diplo Collab ‘So Long’

Cam strips away the immersive production of her collaboration with Diplo “So Long” in an intimate acoustic performance video.

Driven along by Cam’s acoustic guitar, a banjo and the minimal percussion of a lone kick drum and some finger-snaps, the song is no less urgent. But it does breath a little more organically without the outsized beats and layered strings of the studio version. The glue, however, remains Cam’s supple voice, which dips and dives in between the instrumentation of band members Simon Martensson and Walle Wahlgren.

“So Long” is the first taste of Diplo’s upcoming country project under his given name, Thomas Wesley. The DJ performed the song at Stagecoach Festival in April and filmed an official video for the track on the grounds with Cam, who also delivered her own subtle version during her set.

“When I heard Diplo was doing a country project I honestly didn’t know what to expect but at first listen I fell in love with the song ‘So Long’ — it was just a verse/chorus but I was hooked and helped finish the songwriting,” Cam said of the collaboration.

The acoustic video, filmed at the Cave Studio in Nashville, was inspired by her performance at Stagecoach. She’s set to appear a number of other festivals this summer.

“So Long” is the first release from Cam since the Grammy-nominated “Diane” singer announced she’d be switching labels from Sony Nashville to New York-based RCA Records last September.