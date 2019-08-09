Hear Cam Sing in French for Cover of Christine and the Queens’ ‘La Marcheuse’

“Burning House” singer Cam has released her latest track, a stripped down rendition of Christine and the Queens synth-pop hit “La Marcheuse.”

Cam, who sings the entire song in French, shared some information about the track this morning along with the striking single art. “Recorded a country version of my favorite French song by my favorite French pop star,” she wrote on Twitter. “I’m over the moon about my first show ever in Paris next month.”

“La Marcheuse” was a single from Christine and the Queens’ acclaimed 2018 album Chris. Christine and the Queens also share billing with English pop performer Charli XCX on the 2019 track “Gone.”

“La Marcheuse” comes less than four months after Cam’s most recent offering, the electro-country Diplo collaboration “So Long.” Since her breakthrough 2015 album Untamed, the singer has released a series of genre-testing experiments alongside sturdy, down-the-middle country rockers like “Diane” and tender ballads like “Road to Happiness.” Last year, the singer announced she would be switching labels from Sony Nashville to the New York-based RCA Records.

On August 31st, Cam will embark on her “Oh, the Places We’ll Go!” tour in Europe, visiting 10 cities through the middle of September.