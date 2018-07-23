Cam Announces Headlining 2018 Road to Happiness Tour

“Road to Happiness,” the recently released single from “Burning House” singer Cam, is an acoustic-based meditation on life’s uncertain journey. But for anyone who has seen the California-born spitfire on stage, her upcoming Road to Happiness Tour will almost certainly not echo the song’s gentle restraint.

With her month-long supporting role on British pop-soul artist Sam Smith’s The Thrill of It All Tour coming to a close with a pair of shows in Mexico this week, Cam revealed via Twitter on Monday that her Road to Happiness Tour kicks off on September 26th in Nashville. Supporting the Grammy-nominated artist on most of the trek’s 16 dates will be U.K.-born, now Nashville-based, powerhouse Lucie Silvas, whose genre-hopping LP E.G.O. will be released August 24th. The “Kite” singer has previously toured with Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town, among others.

For Cam, the support of Sam Smith and the blend of other country-music and U.K.-based acts on the concert stage – Kacey Musgraves touring with Harry Styles, for example – is a natural partnership.

“I think it’s a mutual appreciation of the art,” she told Rolling Stone Country recently. “There’s a cross-pollination of things that people listen to these days. There are roadblocks for women in country music and we’re really lucky there are male allies that want to help outside of our genre.”

The recording of Cam’s follow-up to her 2015 LP, Untamed, has been completed but a release date has yet to be revealed. Just prior to the fall tour, she will also play a series of tour dates in the U.K. as well as shows in Amsterdam, Copenhagen and Oslo.

Cam’s Road to Happiness Tour dates:

September 26th – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

September 27th – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City

September 28th – Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage Theater

September 29th – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

October 4th – Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club

October 5th – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts (TLA)

October 6th – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

October 7th – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

October 12th – Rosemont, IL @ Joe’s Live

October 13th – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

October 16th – Kansas City, MO @ Madrid Theatre

October 17th – Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre

October 19th – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

October 20th – Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn

October 21st – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

October 23rd – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater