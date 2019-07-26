Indie Songwriter Cale Tyson Wallows in Ennui in ‘Fade Me Away’ Video

After struggling to stand out from the retro-dressed songwriters and singers in East Nashville, Cale Tyson ditched his hat, sold his stuff, and relocated west to Los Angeles. It’s a move that, so far, has done the Texas native good. His new song “Fade Me Away” is a pleasant mix of synthesizers, beats, and Tyson’s droning vocals.

While sunny and brightly lit, the video for “Fade Me Away,” directed by Austin Leih, doesn’t mask Tyson’s disenchantment with the world — or specifically his own life. He’s all but shackled to his cellphone, refreshing and refreshing his social media accounts until he finds something that moves him enough to look away. Not surprisingly, nothing does.

Instead, he’s so consumed by his texting routine that he is oblivious to a beautiful dancer spinning, twirling, and even splashing in front of him. “Now I am a broke down man,” he sings.

“Fade Me Away is probably the most uptempo song I’ve recorded in the past two years,” Tyson said in a statement. “It’s basically me being bitter about someone wanting to be friends when I had more-than-friendly feelings for them.”

“Fade Me Away” is the first release off Tyson’s new EP Who Hurt You, a collaboration with producer and songwriter Thad Kopec, who sings on two tracks on the project, “Talk to Me” and “I Miss Being Lonely.” Who Hurt You, due September 20th, is the follow-up to Tyson’s early-2019 EP Narcissist.

Here’s the track list for Who Hurt You:

1. “Fade Me Away”

2. “Talk to Me”

3. “Takes One to Know One”

4. “I Miss Being Lonely”

5. “In the Right”