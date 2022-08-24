Caitlin Rose Previews First Album in Nearly 10 Years With ‘Black Obsidian’

Caitlin Rose will release the long-awaited follow-up to 2013’s The Stand-In later this year. The new project, titled Cazimi, will be released Nov. 18 via Missing Piece Records and includes the atmospheric lead single “Black Obsidian.”

A dramatic mix of baritone guitar and glockenspiel introduces “Black Obsidian,” in which Rose tries to untangle what she could’ve handled differently in an unhealthy relationship. “Tried to be just like water to the touch/Take you everywhere you want to be,” she sings. The chorus heightens the swirling sense of confusion with distorted guitars and crying pedal steel. The release is accompanied by an official video.

“I think it’s common for people to fall into or back into difficult relationships after great personal setbacks,” Rose says in a statement. “They can give you a kind of escape from yourself. It gives you this mostly impossible puzzle of trying to figure out what it is the other person is missing, what you could give them to make them whole, then depriving yourself of it in the process.”

Originally recorded in early 2020 just before the pandemic, Cazimi — an astrological term for when a planet and the sun are in close proximity — was produced by Rose with Jordan Lehning and follows a long period of setbacks in the wake of The Stand-In. That album and Rose’s 2011 debut, Own Side Now, showcased a Nashville talent who was a gifted lyricist and equally comfortable with classic country sounds, indie rock, and pop melodies.

Rose will be on Instagram Live Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET with special guest Margo Price to talk about the new music.

CAZIMI Tracklist

1. “Carried Away”

2. “Modern Dancing”

3. “Getting It Right”

4. “Nobody’s Sweetheart”

5. “Lil’ Vesta”

6. “Black Obsidian”

7. “How Far Away”

8. “Blameless”

9. “Gemini Moon”

10. “Holdin’”

11. “All Right (Baby’s Got a Way)”

12. “Only Lies”