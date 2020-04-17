 The Cadillac Three Cover Post Malone's 'Circles': Watch - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
Read Next Hear John Legend's Uplifting New Pop Song 'Bigger Love' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Country Flag
Home Music Country Music

The Cadillac Three Cover Post Malone’s ‘Circles’ in Quarantine

Nashville trio pare down Posty’s hit to guitar, lap steel, and subtle percussion

By
Joseph Hudak

Senior Editor, Rolling Stone Country

Joseph Hudak's Most Recent Stories

View All

The Cadillac Three take a spin through Post Malone’s monster hit “Circles,” paring down the song to just Jaren Johnston’s acoustic guitar, Kelby Ray’s lap steel, and some subtle percussion from drummer Neil Mason.

The country-rock trio, who released their latest album Country Fuzz in February, began toying with the Hollywood’s Bleeding track on their bus while on tour in early March. When the ongoing coronavirus pandemic scuttled their European run, including a slot on the C2C Festival, they found themselves at home — and a little bored.

“We ended up with a lot of unexpected time on our hands,” says Mason. “Jaren finished it up in his home studio and then we shot this little video kind of like three separate home-movie performances. It reminds me a lot of how we shot our early videos when we first started the band.” The Cadillac Three will debut the performance video during a live YouTube chat with fans on Friday at noon CT.

“We’ve always been a fan of this song and never really do cover songs, but thought this would be a cool one to put our spin on,” Mason says. “It shows a little more of the country side of country fuzz.”

Along with writing songs in quarantine (Johnston teased on Instagram that he was starting on the Cadillac Three’s fifth record), the band members have been hosting their Country Fuzz Radio show every Friday at 9 p.m. ET at countryfuzzradio.com. Each episode finds Johnston, Ray, and Mason playing tracks that influenced them or that they’re fans of. Last week’s show was dedicated to all songs by the late John Prine.

Popular on Rolling Stone

In This Article: Post Malone, The Cadillac Three

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.