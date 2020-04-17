The Cadillac Three Cover Post Malone’s ‘Circles’ in Quarantine

The Cadillac Three take a spin through Post Malone’s monster hit “Circles,” paring down the song to just Jaren Johnston’s acoustic guitar, Kelby Ray’s lap steel, and some subtle percussion from drummer Neil Mason.

The country-rock trio, who released their latest album Country Fuzz in February, began toying with the Hollywood’s Bleeding track on their bus while on tour in early March. When the ongoing coronavirus pandemic scuttled their European run, including a slot on the C2C Festival, they found themselves at home — and a little bored.

“We ended up with a lot of unexpected time on our hands,” says Mason. “Jaren finished it up in his home studio and then we shot this little video kind of like three separate home-movie performances. It reminds me a lot of how we shot our early videos when we first started the band.” The Cadillac Three will debut the performance video during a live YouTube chat with fans on Friday at noon CT.

“We’ve always been a fan of this song and never really do cover songs, but thought this would be a cool one to put our spin on,” Mason says. “It shows a little more of the country side of country fuzz.”

Along with writing songs in quarantine (Johnston teased on Instagram that he was starting on the Cadillac Three’s fifth record), the band members have been hosting their Country Fuzz Radio show every Friday at 9 p.m. ET at countryfuzzradio.com. Each episode finds Johnston, Ray, and Mason playing tracks that influenced them or that they’re fans of. Last week’s show was dedicated to all songs by the late John Prine.