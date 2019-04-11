The Cadillac Three Return With Rowdy New Song ‘Crackin’ Cold Ones With the Boys’

The Cadillac Three return with their first new music since 2017’s Legacy album. Much like the hard-rock band itself, “Crackin’ Cold Ones With the Boys” is a loose, party-ready jam that celebrates the camaraderie of the road — and drinking beers at the end of sweaty gig.

But while it was written by a veritable army of songwriters — all three members of the group, Jaren Johnson, Kelby Ray and Neil Mason, along with Jefferson Brown, Benjamin Dunn, Chris Grainger and Brandon Wootten — it was born less from writing-by-committee and more from a jam session.

TC3 drummer Mason says he and Johnston cut a simple track in the studio and later played it on their bus for their crew during a stop in Las Vegas. “We tried to come up with a lyric and all of us on the bus, band and crew, had this ongoing joke about how it’s time to ‘crack some cold ones with the boys,'” he says. ” We ran with that and an hour or two later, we had the song finished and drank some beers.”

The video for “Crackin’ Cold Ones With the Boys” captures the group on the road, where Mason says they reside the majority of the year. “We spend almost every week on tour and with our fans. Along with the thing that happens when we get onstage, having that interaction with them is the reason we do what we do,” he says of the clip, which was shot during a concert in Detroit. “We knew the crowd is gonna make us look good and it’ll fit great with everything that the song is about.”

One of Nashville’s most electrifying live acts, the Cadillac Three is currently on the road with Travis Tritt and Charlie Daniels. They recently wrapped up a series of headlining dates with songwriter Luke Dick’s band Republican Hair. A new album is expected sometime this year.