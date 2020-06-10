A Southern Rock Band Is Pledging Merch Sale Profits to the NAACP

The Cadillac Three — a Southern-rock and country band known for anthems like “The South” and “Peace, Love & Dixie” — are pledging this week’s net profits from their online merchandise sales to the NAACP. The group of Jaren Johnston, Kelby Ray, and Neil Mason released a statement voicing their support for protesters pushing for change to U.S. police forces in the wake of the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police.

In an Instagram story, the group made a point to discuss how they had historically remained neutral on social or political matters, because they wanted their music to be a means of escape. This time, however, they didn’t hedge:

“As it pertains to the protests going on throughout our country currently and to the #blacklivesmatter movement, it’s important that we are clear that we are 100% behind the effort to end both racial inequality and police brutality towards black Americans,” they wrote.

The trio also wrote of their intention to engage in “meaningful dialogue within our community.” “What that means is we won’t be turning our comments off, we will engage in dialogue with anyone that wants to discuss their perspectives on these issues,” they said. True to their word, the group was responding to numerous commenters, both positive and critical of their statement.

Additionally, in an effort to be “most useful as part of the solution,” the Cadillac Three said they’ll donate net proceeds from all sales this week on their online merch store to the NAACP. Among the items for sale are T-shirt, hats, koozies, and shot glasses.

This isn’t the first time the band has used their merchandise to make a timely statement. When the COVID-19 pandemic first took hold, the group cooked up “Stay Home” shirts and masks — with images of the band as skulls wearing masks — to urge people to shelter in place.

The Cadillac Three released their fourth studio album, Country Fuzz, in February. Prior to the coronavirus shutdown, the band, who has shared the stage with artists from Aerosmith and Lynyrd Skynyrd to Eric Church and Florida Georgia Line, was on a U.S. headlining tour. They’re currently set to headline Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium in August.