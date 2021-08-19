 The Cadillac Three Cancel Shows After Member Tests Positive for Covid - Rolling Stone
Country
The Cadillac Three Cancel Shows After Member Tests Positive for Covid

Nashville country-rock trio will enact a proof-of-vaccination or negative test policy for their upcoming Ryman Auditorium homecoming shows

Joseph Hudak

The Cadillac Three

The Cadillac Three have canceled a string of shows after lap-steel player Kelby Ray (left) tested positive for Covid.

Bonnie Biess/GettyImages

The Cadillac Three have canceled the remainder of their concerts for August after lap-steel player Kelby Ray tested positive for Covid-19. The Nashville trio known for their blend of Southern rock, hard rock and country funk announced the cancellations, Ray’s diagnosis, and a new proof-of-vaccination policy for a pair of Ryman Auditorium homecoming concerts in a lengthy Instagram post.

“When we returned to touring this summer, we were all vaccinated and hopeful that things were looking up for the fall and beyond. However, as Covid cases have gotten worse again, we have been increasingly worried about the uncertainty of what we could be bringing home to our families on Sunday after a weekend on the road,” they wrote. “Then we got the news that Kelby got Covid. That was the last thing we wanted to happen — and the future of what to do with our current tour became more uncertain.”

In light of a positive test within the band, singer-guitarist Jaren Johnston, drummer Neil Mason and Ray say they will not be performing shows scheduled for the next two weekends, including gigs in Salt Lake City, Montana, Illinois, and Wisconsin. The Cadillac Three’s next shows will be two gigs at the Ryman on September 1st and 2nd. Those performances will now require a proof of vaccination or a 72-hour negative Covid test for entry, along with a photo ID.

“This is a statement about family, music, and the love of touring,” the band continued. “It’s not perfect – but we truly think it is imperative right now to try & help alleviate the severity of the virus and to do our best to protect everyone around us.”

The Cadillac Three’s announcement comes a day after Garth Brooks said he was canceling the remaining dates of his 2021 Stadium Tour because of the Delta variant surge. “In July, I sincerely thought the pandemic was falling behind us. Now, watching this new wave, I realize we are still in the fight and I must do my part,” Brooks said.

