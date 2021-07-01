The Cadillac Three Host Skateboarders in High-Flying Video for ‘Bridges’

The Cadillac Three’s new music video opens with a vintage clip of a 12-year-old kid talking about how much he loves to skateboard. That’s Jake Wooten, a Gallatin, Tennessee, native who, at 21, is now a pro skater. Wooten catches air and does tricks in front of the Nashville band in the video for “Bridges,” a track off their latest album Tabasco & Sweet Tea.

Along with Red Bull and the Music Venue Alliance Nashville, the Cadillac Three set up a skate ramp inside the Music City club Exit/In and asked Wooten and other skaters to do their thing while they played the funky “Bridges.” It’s a high-action video: Wooten zips around in front of the band, interspersed with footage of the Cadillac Three — singer Jaren Johnston, drummer Neil Mason, and lap-steel/bassist Kelby Ray — from earlier in their career.

“I was extremely into skateboarding when I was a teenager growing up in Nashville, but there were literally no public skate parks,” Johnston said in a statement. “It was amazing to team up with Red Bull and the Exit/In and build a skatepark during the pandemic.”

The Cadillac Three encourage music fans to donate to MVAN, an organization that aims to support Nashville clubs, their owners, and employees. In March, the band released a video for their song “Long After Last Call,” which also shined a light on the live-music venue crisis.

The group has since returned to the road on their 10th Anniversary Tour. They’ll headline two nights at their hometown theater, the Ryman Auditorium, in September.