The Cadillac Three Announce 10th Anniversary Tour Dates

The Cadillac Three have announced a new tour celebrating the Nashville trio’s 10 years as a band. Singer-guitarist Jaren Johnston, lap-steel player Kelby Ray, and drummer Neil Mason will play their first show in front of fans since the 2020 C2C Festival in Europe.

Beginning June 11th at the Country Thunder Iowa festival in Forest City, Iowa, the trek hits a mix of outdoor venues and clubs, highlighted by a pair of homecoming shows at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium on September 1st and 2nd. The band will also play Gruene Hall in New Braunfels, Texas; the Variety Playhouse in Atlanta; and TempleLive in Fort Smith, Arkansas, the site of the first pandemic-era concert back in May 2020. The tour wraps up in November with a gig in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Tickets are available now on Ticketmaster.com.

“We can’t wait to celebrate 10 years as a band by getting back on the road this summer and fall,” Mason tells Rolling Stone. “Our appreciation for playing shows — and for our fans — has never been higher than it is right now and we can’t wait to bring 14 months of pent-up energy to stages all over America.”

While 2020’s events kept the Cadillac Three off the road, the band continued to entertain fans, launching the livestream series Country Fuzz Presents at the Music City venue the Basement. They also released a pair of albums last year: the hard-charging Country Fuzz and the funky departure Tabasco & Sweet Tea. The group, who were nominated for Group of the Year at this year’s ACM Awards, will play songs from throughout their career on the 10th Anniversary Tour.

Here are the Cadillac Three’s tour dates:

June 11 — Forest City, IA @ Country Thunder Iowa

June 12 — Eustis, NE @ Eustis Wurst Tag Festival

June 18 — North Lawrence, OH @ The Country Fest

June 19 — Roanoke, VA @ Dr. Pepper Park at the Bridges

June 25 — New Braunfels, TX @ Gruene Hall

June 26 — Houston, TX @ The Armadillo Palace

July 9 — Pueblo, CO @ Bands in the Backyard

July 29 — Lexington, KY @ Manchester Music Hall

July 30 — Taylorville, IL @ South Fork Dirt Riders

July 31 — Kansas City, MO @ Knuckleheads Saloon

August 5 — Detroit Lakes, MN @ WE Fest

August 13 — Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

August 14 — Maryville, TN @ The Shed at Smoky Mountain Harley-Davidson

August 19 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex Grand

August 26 — Champaign, IL @ The City Center at Fat City

August 27 — West Peoria, IL @ Crusens

September 1 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

September 2 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

September 3 — Fort Smith, AR @ TempleLive

September 4 — Omaha, NE @ Barnato

September 9 — Wichita, KS @ Wave

September 11 — Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

September 15 — State College, PA @ Stage West

September 16 — Hampton, NH @ Wally’s Pub

September 17 — Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

September 18 — Portland, ME @ Aura

September 24 — Franklin, OH @ JD Legends

September 25 — Rootstown, OH @ Dusty Armadillo

November 5 — Iowa City, IA @ First Avenue Club

November 6 — Bloomington, IN @ Bluebird Nightclub

November 11 — Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre

November 12 — Dothan, AL @ National Peanut Festival

November 13 — Savannah, GA @ Saddle Bags Savannah

November 19 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Elevation