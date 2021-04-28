The Cadillac Three Announce 10th Anniversary Tour Dates

The Cadillac Three have announced a new tour celebrating the Nashville trio’s 10 years as a band. Singer-guitarist Jaren Johnston, lap-steel player Kelby Ray, and drummer Neil Mason will play their first show in front of fans since the 2020 C2C Festival in Europe.
Beginning June 11th at the Country Thunder Iowa festival in Forest City, Iowa, the trek hits a mix of outdoor venues and clubs, highlighted by a pair of homecoming shows at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium on September 1st and 2nd. The band will also play Gruene Hall in New Braunfels, Texas; the Variety Playhouse in Atlanta; and TempleLive in Fort Smith, Arkansas, the site of the first pandemic-era concert back in May 2020. The tour wraps up in November with a gig in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Tickets are available now on Ticketmaster.com.
“We can’t wait to celebrate 10 years as a band by getting back on the road this summer and fall,” Mason tells Rolling Stone. “Our appreciation for playing shows — and for our fans — has never been higher than it is right now and we can’t wait to bring 14 months of pent-up energy to stages all over America.”
While 2020’s events kept the Cadillac Three off the road, the band continued to entertain fans, launching the livestream series Country Fuzz Presents at the Music City venue the Basement. They also released a pair of albums last year: the hard-charging Country Fuzz and the funky departure Tabasco & Sweet Tea. The group, who were nominated for Group of the Year at this year’s ACM Awards, will play songs from throughout their career on the 10th Anniversary Tour.
Here are the Cadillac Three’s tour dates:
June 11 — Forest City, IA @ Country Thunder Iowa
June 12 — Eustis, NE @ Eustis Wurst Tag Festival
June 18 — North Lawrence, OH @ The Country Fest
June 19 — Roanoke, VA @ Dr. Pepper Park at the Bridges
June 25 — New Braunfels, TX @ Gruene Hall
June 26 — Houston, TX @ The Armadillo Palace
July 9 — Pueblo, CO @ Bands in the Backyard
July 29 — Lexington, KY @ Manchester Music Hall
July 30 — Taylorville, IL @ South Fork Dirt Riders
July 31 — Kansas City, MO @ Knuckleheads Saloon
August 5 — Detroit Lakes, MN @ WE Fest
August 13 — Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
August 14 — Maryville, TN @ The Shed at Smoky Mountain Harley-Davidson
August 19 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex Grand
August 26 — Champaign, IL @ The City Center at Fat City
August 27 — West Peoria, IL @ Crusens
September 1 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
September 2 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
September 3 — Fort Smith, AR @ TempleLive
September 4 — Omaha, NE @ Barnato
September 9 — Wichita, KS @ Wave
September 11 — Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom
September 15 — State College, PA @ Stage West
September 16 — Hampton, NH @ Wally’s Pub
September 17 — Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
September 18 — Portland, ME @ Aura
September 24 — Franklin, OH @ JD Legends
September 25 — Rootstown, OH @ Dusty Armadillo
November 5 — Iowa City, IA @ First Avenue Club
November 6 — Bloomington, IN @ Bluebird Nightclub
November 11 — Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre
November 12 — Dothan, AL @ National Peanut Festival
November 13 — Savannah, GA @ Saddle Bags Savannah
November 19 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Elevation