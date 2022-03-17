The Cactus Blossoms and Jenny Lewis Team Up for Colorful ‘Everybody’ Video

The Cactus Blossoms mine a classic soft-rock vibe on “Everybody,” an easygoing duet with Jenny Lewis that appears on their 2022 album One Day. Appropriately, the song’s new video finds the three performers in colorful, retro-futuristic surroundings.

Singing siblings Jack Torrey and Page Burkum are set against a faded pink backdrop, with the only other props being a guitar and an ancient television on a nightstand. Lewis, for her part, is given a blue background and shows off her cowgirl fringe. The song plays out like a conversation, nodding to Elvis Presley’s “Suspicious Minds” in the opening line — “Here we go again/Asking where I’ve been” — and then ultimately recognizing the other person’s agency and best intentions in the three-part harmonies of the chorus.

“One morning when I was drinking coffee it hit me as a conversation between two people and really came alive for me,” Torrey says. “I heard Jenny singing it in my head and couldn’t hear it any other way, so I hopped on the phone and called her to see if she’d be interested in singing on it.”

“We had the chance to open a little run of shows with Jenny a few years ago and to hear her amazing voice and watch her cast her spell over her audience night after night was truly inspiring,” Burkum adds. “She’s a heavy hitter in every way possible.”

One Day follows the Cactus Blossoms’ previous releases You’re Dreaming and Easy Way. The duo will be on tour this spring, with dates beginning March 19 and running through mid-June.

The Cactus Blossoms Tour Dates

March 19 – Red Wing, MN @ Tower View Barn

March 23 – Milwaukee, WI @ Colectivo

March 24 – Ann Arbor, MI @ The Ark

March 25 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern

March 26 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Cafe

March 29 – Troy, NY @ The Hangar

March 30 – New York City, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

March 31 – Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live

April 2 – Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle

April 3 – Nashville, TN @ 3rd & Lindsley

April 6 – Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar

April 7 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

April 8 – Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon

April 29 – Indio, CA @ Stagecoach

June 4 – McGill, NV @ Schellraiser Music Festival

June 8 – Kansas City, MO @ Knuckleheads Saloon

June 9 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Ponyboy

June 10 – Dallas, TX @ Sons of Hermann Hall

June 11 – Austin, TX @ 3TEN

June 12 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

June 15 – St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway

June 16 – Iowa City, IA @ Gabes

June 17 – Des Moines, IA @ xBk

June 18 – Omaha, NE @ Reverb Lounge