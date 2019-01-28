Chris Stapleton, Keith Urban to Headline 2019 C2C Festival

The C2C: Country to Country festival is gearing up for a year of major expansion in 2019, and performers headlining the multi-city event this time around will be Keith Urban, Lady Antebellum, and Chris Stapleton.

Now in its seventh year, the three-day festival is spread across three different locations, rotating its lineups for one night each in London, England; Dublin, Ireland; and Glasgow, Scotland. Urban, Lady Antebellum, and Stapleton each headline a different night, and will be joined by a multitude of other country music notables, including Brett Eldredge, Hunter Hayes, Lyle Lovett, Cam, Dustin Lynch, Ashley McBryde, Chase Rice, Carly Pearce, and Drake White & the Big Fire.

Though C2C made a brief, two-year expansion to include dates in Oslo, Norway, and Stockholm, Sweden, this year sees another, more ambitious move outside of the U.K. Further dates in Berlin, Germany, and Amsterdam, Netherlands, will take place the week prior to the main attraction in the U.K., while a new C2C Australia debuts in September.

C2C takes place March 8th to 10th, with the London proceedings held at O2 Arena, which last year attracted 50,000 attendees. The continental European dates, which feature Urban and Eldredge as headliners, take place March 2nd to 4th.